Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will sit out Thursday for personal reasons

Chandler will miss Thursday's game against the Spurs for personal reasons, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

While the specifics surrounding his situation remain unclear, Chandler will be away from the team Thursday to tend to some personal issues. With Darrell Arthur doubtful with knee soreness, the Nuggets are going to be lacking for depth in the frontcourt, which likely means added minutes for guys like Kenneth Faried, Will Barton and Juan Hernangomez. Chandler could be back as soon as Saturday's game against the Clippers.