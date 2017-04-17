Dozier indicated Monday that he would sign with an agent and enter the 2017 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Though overshadowed by backcourt mate Sindarius Thornwell during South Carolina's run to the Final Four, Dozier, a top recruit coming out of high school, could be just as intriguing of a prospect at the next level. While Dozier's lack of three-point range will make it difficult to make a consistent impact at the offensive end, his 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame might be enough to make him a plus defender. He projects as a second-round draft pick.