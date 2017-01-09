Prigioni announced his retirement Monday via his personal Twitter account.

Prigioni was waived by the Rockets prior to the start of the season, and he'll call it a career after failing to draw interest from other teams. The 39-year-old spent the majority of his career overseas before coming to the NBA as a 35-year-old rookie in 2012-13. Prigioni played two-plus seasons with the Knicks before being dealt to Houston in 2014-15. He spent last season with the Clippers, appearing in 59 games and making three starts. In 270 career NBA games, Prigioni holds career averages of 3.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.