Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Dropped from rotation Monday
Brooks (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench in Monday's 93-90 win over the Thunder.
With Rodney Stuckey (ankle) returning from a two-game absence, coach Nate McMillan didn't have room in his rotation for Brooks, who fell to third on the depth chart at point guard. Brooks also failed to play in the previous contest where Stuckey was available, so it appears that when the Pacers backcourt is at full strength, Brooks won't see the floor outside of garbage time.
