Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Out Monday vs. Knicks
Brooks will not play Monday against the Knicks due to a sore right knee.
Brooks' minutes have been up and down, but he's averaging 13.4 minutes per game over the past five contests. In those five games, he's provided 4.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting to go along with 2.4 assists. Monta Ellis will likely pick up some of Brooks' usage during Monday's contest.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Tallies 14 points, six assists in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Scores season-high 19, hands out seven dimes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Scores 16 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Not expected to be limited Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Goes through shootaround Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Questionable for Tuesday•