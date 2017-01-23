Brooks will not play Monday against the Knicks due to a sore right knee.

Brooks' minutes have been up and down, but he's averaging 13.4 minutes per game over the past five contests. In those five games, he's provided 4.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting to go along with 2.4 assists. Monta Ellis will likely pick up some of Brooks' usage during Monday's contest.

