Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Plays 13 minutes in return from ankle injury
Brooks (ankle) logged 13 minutes in a 109-103 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday, providing zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds.
Following a one-game hiatus due to a sore knee, Brooks resumed his usual role on the Pacers' second unit, but didn't offer much of an impact during his time on the court. The veteran point guard will struggle to see meaningful minutes as long as starter Jeff Teague remains healthy, and could even lose out on court time when Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) returns to action.
