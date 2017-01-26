Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Probable Thursday against Wolves
Brooks (knee) is probable for Thursday's matchup against Minnesota.
Brooks missed Monday's game against the Knicks after playing just six minutes in the prior matchup against Utah, but it appears the reserve guard will be available again off the bench heading into the back-to-back set that begins Thursday.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Out Monday vs. Knicks•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Tallies 14 points, six assists in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Scores season-high 19, hands out seven dimes•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Scores 16 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Not expected to be limited Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Goes through shootaround Tuesday•