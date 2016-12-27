Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Scores season-high 19, hands out seven dimes
Brooks posted 19 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during a 90-85 loss to the Bulls on Monday.
It was Brooks' best game of the year as the 19 points were a season high and the seven assists tied a season high. Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) aggravated his injury during the loss to Chicago, paving the way for a little more playing time for Brooks. If Stuckey is forced to miss additional time, Brooks should see an increased role as the primary backup point guard Wednesday against Washington.
