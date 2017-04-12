Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Taken off injury report
Brooks is no longer listed on the team's injury report.
Brooks was recently dealing with soreness in his right knee. After being taken off the injury report, Brooks will most likely be a full go for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Questionable to return to Monday's game•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Erupts with 18 in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Remains out of rotation•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Dropped from rotation Monday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Plays 13 minutes in return from ankle injury•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Probable Thursday against Wolves•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...