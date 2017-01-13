Brooks compiled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists and three steals across 23 minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

Brooks' scoring total matched starting point guard Jeff Teague, who happened to be the only Pacers starter to turn in anything resembling an effective offensive outing. Had the contest been more competitive, Teague likely would have surpassed the 30-minute mark, so Brooks won't be guaranteed to see this allotment of playing time with regularity. He had been limited to between 15 and 17 minutes in the previous three games and averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds per contest. That would seem to represent a better approximation of what Brooks will offer in most games rather than Thursday's performance.