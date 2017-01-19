Pacers' Al Jefferson: Busy in limited minutes off pine

Jefferson posted 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT) with three rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes off of the bench in Wednesday's 106-100 win at Sacramento.

The point total was a season high for Jefferson, who continues to see limited minutes in an effort to preserve him for the long haul. Despite the high point total, he is still only worth using in deeper fantasy leagues. He continues to play with a minutes cap and that limits his appeal.