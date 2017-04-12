Pacers' Al Jefferson: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday

Jefferson (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Jefferson hasn't seen the court in eight straight contests while dealing with a left ankle sprain and his status for Wednesday's contest doesn't seem like a step in the right direction for him and the Pacers, who are at risk of missing the postseason Wednesday. If he ends up being sidelined, expect Kevin Seraphin to continue serving as backup to starting center Myles Turner.