Pacers' Al Jefferson: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday
Jefferson (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Jefferson hasn't seen the court in eight straight contests while dealing with a left ankle sprain and his status for Wednesday's contest doesn't seem like a step in the right direction for him and the Pacers, who are at risk of missing the postseason Wednesday. If he ends up being sidelined, expect Kevin Seraphin to continue serving as backup to starting center Myles Turner.
More News
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Question for Saturday's playoff opener•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Out Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Questionable Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Active and available to play Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...