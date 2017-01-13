Pacers' Al Jefferson: Limited to eight minutes Thursday

Jefferson logged four points (2-5 FG) and two rebounds across eight minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

It's only the fifth time all season Jefferson has played less than 10 minutes, as the up-tempo nature of Thursday's game likely made coach Nate McMillan reluctant to lean heavily on the plodding veteran off the bench. Jefferson is still locked into a rotation role, but he's seen his playing time diminish a bit with fellow reserve big man Kevin Seraphin beginning to gain more of McMillan's trust. Jefferson has played no more than 15 minutes in any of the last five games.