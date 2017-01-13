Pacers' Al Jefferson: Limited to eight minutes Thursday
Jefferson logged four points (2-5 FG) and two rebounds across eight minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.
It's only the fifth time all season Jefferson has played less than 10 minutes, as the up-tempo nature of Thursday's game likely made coach Nate McMillan reluctant to lean heavily on the plodding veteran off the bench. Jefferson is still locked into a rotation role, but he's seen his playing time diminish a bit with fellow reserve big man Kevin Seraphin beginning to gain more of McMillan's trust. Jefferson has played no more than 15 minutes in any of the last five games.
More News
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Ties season high with 18 points•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Shows off vintage post game in loss•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Hits double figures for third straight game•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Scores 16 off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Al Jefferson: Returns to bench role Wednesday•