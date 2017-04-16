Pacers' Al Jefferson: Not listed on Monday's injury report

Jefferson (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Game 2 against the Cavaliers on Monday.

Jefferson entered Game 1 on Saturday with a questionable designation, but never ended up seeing the floor, although it's unclear if that was injury related or if it was a matchup-based decision. That fact that he's not listed on the injury report for Monday means he should be available off the bench, but it remains to be seen if he'll get any minutes, so it may be a situation to avoid for the time being. Kevin Seraphin has been the main beneficiary of Jefferson's minutes for the duration of his absence.