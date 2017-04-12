Pacers' Al Jefferson: Out Wednesday

Jefferson (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's matchup against the Hawks, Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press reports.

Jefferson was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day, so this status update comes as no surprise. The Pacers are still battling for one of the final spots in the playoffs, so the veteran would likely suit up if he could go. Look for Kevin Seraphin to see an increased role off the bench providing depth at center with Jefferson sidelined.