Pacers' Al Jefferson: Productive off bench again

Jefferson finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-6 FT) with six rebounds, two steals and an assist across just 17 minutes in Friday's 108-96 loss at L.A. Lakers.

Jefferson hadn't scored more than 18 points over his first 40 games, but he has back-to-back 20-point efforts across his past two outings. Despite the increased offensive production, he has still played just 17 minutes in each of the past two games. He continues to play with a cap, limiting his fantasy appeal.