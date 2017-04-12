Pacers' Al Jefferson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hawks

Jefferson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Hawks.

While Jefferson has been cleared over the past two contests to see the floor after recovering from a left ankle sprain that cost him six consecutive games, he didn't take the floor in either outing. The team would likely prefer to hold Jefferson out to help him recover before the postseason, but the Pacers haven't yet clinched a playoff spot, making the decision more difficult. Expect possible updates throughout the day, with a final word likely coming closer to tipoff. If he ends up sidelined, Kevin Seraphin will probably continue serving as the squad's reserve center behind Myles Turner.