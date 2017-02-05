Pacers' Al Jefferson: Scores 13 off bench Saturday
Jefferson scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and a block in 14 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 105-84 win over the Pistons.
The 32-year-old has been amazingly efficient of late, scoring in double digits in three straight games and averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 boards a game since the beginning of January despite never seeing more than 19 minutes a night during that stretch. Jefferson's best days are obviously behind him and he's no longer any kind of fantasy asset, but he's proving to be a stabilizing force on the Pacers' second unit.
