Pacers' Al Jefferson: Ties season high with 18 points

Jefferson scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) and had three rebounds across 16 minutes during a 118-111 loss to the Knicks on Tuesday.

Jefferson was extremely effective on the offensive end considering he only played 16 minutes. Despite only averaging 16.3 minutes per game over the last four games, Jefferson has posted 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game over that stretch. His lack of minutes while the Pacers' frontcourt is healthy limits his value.