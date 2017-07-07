Bogdanovic agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract with the Pacers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After the Wizards withdrew their qualifying offer to Bogdanovic in order to clear cap room to match the Nets' offer sheet to Otto Porter, the Pacers quickly snatched up Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic, a 6-foot-8 wing, can play shooting guard through power forward depending on the lineup, though is most suited for small forward. He shot 36.7 percent from beyond the arc last season en route to 13.7 points across 25.7 minutes per game. At the moment, considering the Pacers' depth, it seems likely that he'll command a similar workload heading into next season, probably plateauing his fantasy value.