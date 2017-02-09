Miles recorded 23 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one blocked shot across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 132-117 loss to the Cavs.

Miles tied his season-high in both points and threes made in the contest, making all but one field goal from downtown. The veteran wing doesn't provide much besides scoring, but his smooth stroke makes him a cheap boom-or-bust threat in DFS formats.