Miles mustered 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime victory over the Kings.

Miles came up big in his third straight start, hitting six of his nine field goal attempts, all of which were from beyond the arc. He's currently shooting a career-high 41.2 percent from long distance, and showing that he's a better offensive option than Glenn Robinson at the shooting guard slot. He'll try to keep his hot hand Sunday against the fast-paced Rockets offense.