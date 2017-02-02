Miles scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and added four rebounds in 21 minutes during the Wednesday's 98-88 win over the Magic.

After going 0-5 from behind the arc against the Rockets Sunday, Miles rebounded by missing only one three-point attempt Wednesday. He led all Pacers scorers in the game. Since moving into the starting lineup five games ago, he is averaging 3.0 threes per game on 46.9 percent three-point shooting - including the down night against the Rockets.