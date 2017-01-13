Miles finished with a team-high 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt) to go with four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

With just about every Pacers starter struggling mightily from the field Thursday, Miles came through with lights-out shooting from the outside to inject some life into the offense, but it wasn't nearly enough in the blowout loss. Miles is running hot over the last two games with a combined 35 points and nine three-pointers, but if his previous history is any indication, the streaky veteran won't sustain this scoring pace for long.