Miles will get the start at shooting guard for Monday's tilt against the Knicks.

With Glenn Robinson struggling as of late, only providing 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 21.5 minutes per game over his last four starts, C.J. Miles is getting a chance to start at the shooting guard position. Miles is a three-point threat, hitting 41.4 percent of his attempts from that distance on the season.