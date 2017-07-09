Pacers' Cory Joseph: Traded to Indiana

Joseph was traded Sunday to the Pacers for C.J. Miles as part of a sign-and-trade agreement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Joseph is coming off the most productive NBA season of his career, as he averaged a career-high 9.3 points and 3.3 assists across 25 minutes per game as All-Star Kyle Lowry's primary backup at point guard. In Indiana, Joseph will be competing for minutes at the same position with Darren Collison, and he could be in line for an expanded role now that he won't be playing behind one of the Eastern Conference's best players. Additionally, Joseph's departure from Toronto likely means that Delon Wright will take over as the team's backup to Lowry in 2017-18.