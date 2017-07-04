Pacers' Darren Collison: Agreed to sign with Pacers

Collison and the Pacers have agreed in principle on a two-year, $20 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The stint will be Collison's second in Indiana, as he played the second and third years of his career with the Pacers. He has spent the previous three with the Kings, averaging 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 triples across 31.3 minutes per game during that span. He will join a revamped Pacers roster, and figures to have a good chance to grab a starting role in the backcourt along side the recently acquired Victor Oladipo.