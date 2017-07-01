Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Traded to Pacers
Sabonis, along with teammate Victor Oladipo, were traded to the Pacers on Friday for Paul George, Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reports.
Sabonis and Oladipo represented the Thunder's top two assets, and it got the job done in their pursuit for George. The Gonzaga product averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game in his rookie season with the Thunder. Russell Westbrook's historically great statistical season somewhat altered Sabonis' potential growth, as the team's offense was extremely reliant on their star point guard. Sabonis should have a fresh start in Indiana, where he will join a frontcourt that includes the talented Myles Turner. It remains to be seen how the Pacers roster will be put together in the offseason, but Sabonis should see consistent minutes in team's rotation next season.
