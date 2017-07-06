Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Will sign two-year, two-way contract with Pacers
Sumner will sign a two-year, two-way contract with the Pacers, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
Sumner was selected by the Pelicans with the 52nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but was then shipped to the Pacers shortly thereafter. He was projected to be a borderline first-round pick at one point, but suffered a torn left ACL in January and also underwent left shoulder surgery in May. With Sumner fully ruled out for Summer League, he won't get a shot to vie for a spot on the regular roster, but the NBA's new two-way deal still allows him to work closely with the organization. He'll have the chance to spend up to 45 days with the Pacers during the upcoming season, with the rest of his time coming in the G-League with the Pacers' affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. That should allow Sumner plenty of time to work back from his injuries, as he reportedly was able to take part in some shooting drills last week. "Right now we don't have a timetable," Sumner said regarding his injury. "We're just taking it day by day, just seeing how I'm progressing."
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...