Sumner will sign a two-year, two-way contract with the Pacers, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Sumner was selected by the Pelicans with the 52nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but was then shipped to the Pacers shortly thereafter. He was projected to be a borderline first-round pick at one point, but suffered a torn left ACL in January and also underwent left shoulder surgery in May. With Sumner fully ruled out for Summer League, he won't get a shot to vie for a spot on the regular roster, but the NBA's new two-way deal still allows him to work closely with the organization. He'll have the chance to spend up to 45 days with the Pacers during the upcoming season, with the rest of his time coming in the G-League with the Pacers' affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. That should allow Sumner plenty of time to work back from his injuries, as he reportedly was able to take part in some shooting drills last week. "Right now we don't have a timetable," Sumner said regarding his injury. "We're just taking it day by day, just seeing how I'm progressing."