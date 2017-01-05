Niang was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Niang has played a total of four minutes over the Pacers' last 17 games, so a stint with Fort Wayne should offer him the opportunity to see extended in-game reps. In three previous games with Fort Wayne, he's averaged 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 28.8 minutes. However, once back with the Pacers, Niang will only serve as emergency depth and likely won't see the court in competitive games unless an injury occurs higher up on the depth chart.