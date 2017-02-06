Niang was assigned to the D-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Monday, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Niang will be inactive fpr the Pacers' game Monday against the Thunder in order to suit up the same night for Fort Wayne, where he'll have a more realistic chance at seeing major minutes. Over his four prior appearances with the Mad Ants, Niang has averaged 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.