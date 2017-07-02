Niang (knee) is out for the remainder of the summer league, Nate Taylor of The Indy Star reports.

Niang went down in the opening minutes of Saturday's game against the Magic with a left knee sprain. He'll have an MRI taken in the following days to determine the severity of his situation.

