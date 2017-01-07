Niang was recalled from the D-League on Saturday, Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness reports.

The rookie out of Iowa State had been with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, but he'll rejoin the team ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Knicks. Niang will also travel with the team to London for Thursday's game against Denver. though he's unlikely to be a factor.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola