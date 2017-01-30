Niang scored two points (1-1 FG), but accrued no other statistics in three minutes in a 120-101 win over the Rockets on Sunday.

The decisive victory allowed Niang to see the floor in garbage time, marking his first appearance in four games. The rookie second-round pick is a non-rotation option for coach Nate McMillan and could be assigned to the D-League again in the near future if his playing time remains limited.

