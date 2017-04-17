Robinson (calf) is expected to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

According to Taylor, coach Nate McMillan indicated that if Robinson is active, he'll have his minutes restricted after missing the last 12 games of the regular season and the playoff opener with the left calf strain. With Monta Ellis and Paul George locked into high-minute starting roles and Lance Stephenson and C.J. Miles representing the top wing options off the bench, Robinson likely wouldn't be in line for major run even if he weren't coming off an injury. Don't expect him to hold down a significant role in the rotation in the first-round series.