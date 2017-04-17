Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Expected to play in Game 2
Robinson (calf) is expected to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.
According to Taylor, coach Nate McMillan indicated that if Robinson is active, he'll have his minutes restricted after missing the last 12 games of the regular season and the playoff opener with the left calf strain. With Monta Ellis and Paul George locked into high-minute starting roles and Lance Stephenson and C.J. Miles representing the top wing options off the bench, Robinson likely wouldn't be in line for major run even if he weren't coming off an injury. Don't expect him to hold down a significant role in the rotation in the first-round series.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Logs nine minutes in Game 2•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will be available for Game 2•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Questionable Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: To miss Game 1•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out Monday vs. 76ers•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...