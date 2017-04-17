Robinson is expected to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Taylor also reported that if Robinson is officially ruled active, he will be on a minutes restriction, which puts a ceiling on his production level in Monday's game. Any minutes Robinson plays against the Cavaliers could cut into the minutes of both C.J. Miles and Lance Stephenson off the bench, but at least for Monday, while Robinson works towards being 100 percent, his presence likely won't have too drastic of an impact on the rotation.