Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Logs nine minutes in Game 2
Robinson (calf) recorded four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across nine minutes in Monday's 117-111 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the series.
Coach Nate McMillan immediately reinserted Robinson into the rotation after the third-year wing had missed the final 12 regular-season contests as well as the playoff opener with a left calf strain. However, with Paul George likely to hold down a major workload throughout the first-round series and the recently-signed Lance Stephenson enjoying a sizable role off the bench, it's unlikely that Robinson will see his playing time expand much from here.
