Robinson tallied 12 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in a 111-101 win Friday over the Bulls.

Monta Ellis (groin) has suited up in the Pacers' last two games, but he's been brought off the bench and played restricted minutes, enabling Robinson to stick in the starting five. While Robinson recorded his third double-double of the season Friday, he's been largely abysmal during his latest stint with the top unit. Over his last five games, Robinson is averaging just 4.4 points (on 27.6% shooting from the field), 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.8 minutes per contest. It may not be long before Ellis and reserve wing C.J. Miles cut further into Robinson's playing time.