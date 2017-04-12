Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out Wednesday vs. Hawks
Robinson (calf) will not play during Wednesday's tilt against the Hawks.
Robinson has been sidelined since late March due to a left calf strain, with no word on when he may return. As a result, expect Lance Stephenson to continue seeing significant minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: To miss Game 1•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will be reevaluated next week•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Multi-week absence on tap•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Ruled out Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Questionable Friday vs. Nuggets•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...