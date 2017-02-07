Robinson scored 14 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 93-90 victory over the Thunder.

Robinson was perfect from the floor on Monday night, matching his best point total in the past two months. On a team crowded with guards, Robinson struggles to find consistent minutes, thus disrupting his rhythm on the floor often. He's averaged 25.5 minutes over the last two games, so maybe he'll get a little more run and find a rhythm in upcoming games, the first one being against the Cars on Wednesday.