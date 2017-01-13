Robinson finished with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in a 140-112 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

The Pacers seem committed to keeping Robinson in a starting role over Monta Ellis, and while the third-year guard isn't regularly lighting up the stat sheet, he's been a capable role player and consistent performer. He's scored exactly eight points in four of his last five games while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and chipping in 5.2 rebounds per game during that span.