Robinson (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Robinson has missed the last 12 games for the Pacers, as a strained left calf continues to keep him off the floor. The fact that he hasn't already been ruled out for Monday is encouraging in itself, but look for another update following the team's morning shootaround. Once cleared, it remains to be seen if he'll immediately jump back into the rotation or if the emergence of Lance Stephenson will keep Robinson's minutes heavily restricted throughout the playoffs.