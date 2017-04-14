Pacers' Glenn Robinson: To miss Game 1
Robinson (calf) has been ruled out of Saturday's playoff opener against the Cavaliers.
Robinson's strained left calf has kept him out of action so far this month, so his continued absence Saturday will be nothing new for the Pacers. Lance Stephenson figures to maintain a significant role in Indiana's rotation with Robinson out, and could be regularly involved even after this year's Slam Dunk Contest champ returns.
