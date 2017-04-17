Robinson (calf) will be available for Monday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The 23-year-old hasn't played since Mar. 22, but the Pacers have confirmed that he'll be available in what will likely be a restricted role. Robinson may not change the course of the series, but he's made significant strides as an overall player this season and is shooting nearly 40 percent from three. His return will probably equate to reduced minutes for Aaron Brooks and perhaps Monta Ellis.