Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will be available for Game 2
Robinson (calf) will be available for Monday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reports.
The 23-year-old hasn't played since Mar. 22, but the Pacers have confirmed that he'll be available in what will likely be a restricted role. Robinson may not change the course of the series, but he's made significant strides as an overall player this season and is shooting nearly 40 percent from three. His return will probably equate to reduced minutes for Aaron Brooks and perhaps Monta Ellis.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Expected to play Monday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Questionable Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: To miss Game 1•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will be reevaluated next week•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...