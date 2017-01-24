Robinson will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Ever since Monta Ellis suffered a groin injury back in December, Robinson has been running with the starting five at shooting guard. However, coach Nate McMillan wants to change it up Monday, so instead of starting either Robinson or Ellis, he's opted to push C.J. Miles into the top unit. Despite the demotion, there should still be plenty of minutes available for Robinson off the bench, as the Pacers are slated to be without both Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) and Aaron Brooks (knee) in the backcourt.