Coach Nate McMillan said Sunday that Robinson would remain in the starting five for the time being, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports. "We're going to stick with [Robinson as a starter] right now," McMillan said. "Glenn has done a real nice job."

Robinson has started the previous 11 games at shooting guard with Monta Ellis nursing a groin injury, but from a statistical standpoint, he hasn't been overly impressive. While the third-year swingman is averaging only 5.4 points (on 31.7% shooting from the field), 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 30.4 minutes per game in those contests, he's impressed McMillan with his defensive effort. Ellis has been available for the last three games but has played less than 20 minutes off the bench each time, suggesting Robinson should be at least be able to maintain a timeshare at shooting guard with the veteran. Robinson's upside doesn't look to particularly high while he remains an inefficient and low-usage option on the offensive end, but he could be worth a flier in deeper leagues.