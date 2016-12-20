Pacers' Jeff Teague: Claims third double-double in five games

Teague submitted 23 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes in a 107-105 win over the Wizards on Monday.

With the Pacers down two key backcourt members in Monta Ellis (groin) and Rodney Stuckey (hamstring), Teague saw more run that usual and was mighty impressive, claiming his third double-double in five games. During that stretch, he's averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.8 minutes per game, and despite the increased usage rate, he's turned the ball over only 2.4 times per contest. Look for coach Nate McMillan to lean heavily on Teague again Tuesday versus the Knicks.