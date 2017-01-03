Pacers' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play Tuesday

Teague (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Pistons.

Teague tested out the ankle injury during pregame warmups and ultimately felt good enough to give it a go, so he'll be on the floor Tuesday versus the Pistons. Look for him to remain in the starting lineup as usual at point guard and the Pacers haven't announced any sort of minutes restriction, so Teague appears to be on a full workload.