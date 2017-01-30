Pacers' Jeff Teague: Double-double in Sunday's win
Teague scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding 15 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 win over the Rockets.
It's his fifth double-double in the last 11 games, and 11th on the season. Teague is already just four double-doubles shy of his previous career high, and is well on pace to shatter his prior career best in assists at 8.3 a game.
