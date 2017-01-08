Pacers' Jeff Teague: Drops 19 in Saturday's win

Teague scored 19 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 win over the Knicks.

The Pacers have won five straight, and Teague has been a big part of their surge, averaging 15.2 points, 11.4 assists, 4.6 boards, 1.2 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch. His first season in Indiana has gone well so far for the 28-year-old, but Teague's recent distribution numbers suggest that his second half might be even better than his first.